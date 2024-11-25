 DUSU Results 2024 out: NSUI makes comeback after 7 years, wins President post; ABVP settles for Vice President | Education - Hindustan Times
Nov 25, 2024

PTI | , New Delhi
Nov 25, 2024 05:55 PM IST

NSUI candidate Rounak Khatri defeated RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's candidate Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes.

The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after seven years, clinching the president and joint secretary positions. DUSU results 2024 live updates

DUSU Results 2024: NSUI candidate Rounak Khatri has emerged victorious in the DUSU elections, bagging the post of President. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
DUSU Results 2024: NSUI candidate Rounak Khatri has emerged victorious in the DUSU elections, bagging the post of President. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

NSUI's Rounak Khatri emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's candidate Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes.

Khatri got 20,207 votes while Chaudhary trailed with 18,864 votes.

Celebrations erupted as the results were announced, with the Congress's student wing members gathering in large numbers, raising slogans, and cheering for their leaders.

The win marked a revival of the party's presence in the influential student body after a near-decade-long of domination by the ABVP.

While NSUI swept two key posts, the ABVP managed to secure the vice president and retained the secretary position, securing a foothold inside the union.

ABVP's vice president candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh secured 24,166 votes, while NSUI's Yash Nandal got 15,404 votes.

Its Mitravinda Karanwal won the secretary's post securing 16,703 votes and defeating NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena.

Exam and College Guide
DUSU Results 2024 out: NSUI makes comeback after 7 years, wins President post; ABVP settles for Vice President
