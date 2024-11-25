Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 counselling: Round 1 registration, choice filling window closes today, direct link here

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will be closing the registration window for round 1 NEET PG counselling on Monday, November 25, 2024. Candidates who are yet to apply for the counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 counselling: Round 1 registration and choice filling window will close on November 25, 2024 at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.

Notably, the window for online choice filling for seat allotment will also close today.

As per the official schedule, the provisional seat allotment letter will be issued on November 27, 2024.

Following this, the certificates/documents verification and admission in the concerned institute will be conducted from November 28 to December 4, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that applicants will also have to pay an online counselling fee. The details are mentioned below:

General/ EWS/ BC-I / BC-II - ₹ 1250 SC/ ST/ Female candidates of all categories - ₹ 1000

Additionally, candidates will also need to make security deposit as per the below-mentioned details:

Government Institution - ₹ 30,000 (UR, EWS), ₹ 15,000 (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) Both (Government/Private) - Medical College - ₹ 2 Lakhs, Dental College - ₹ 1 Lakh. Stray/Mop-up - ₹ 50,000

The security money will be forfeited if admission is not taken after seat allotment in the second round and next round of counselling. The security money will be refunded if the candidates have taken valid admission and no seat is allotted after any stage of counselling.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JCECEB.