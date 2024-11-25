SSC CGL results 2024: Tier 1 merit list awaited at ssc.gov.in, steps to download and other important details here

The Staff Selection Commission is yet to release the SSC CGL Tier 1 results 2024. When out, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the merit list from the official website of the SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL results 2024: Tier 1 merit list yet to be released at ssc.gov.in. Here are the steps to check the results when out. (HT file)

Candidates can check the results by using their the roll numbers.

SSC CGL Tier 1 results 2024: Here's how to download

When released, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in Open the results tab Open the CGL tier 1 result link Download the PDF Check your result using roll number.

Notably, the commission will share the result in a PDF, mentioning the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the tier 2 examination.

The SSC CGL Tier I exam was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024 across the country. Questions consisted of objective-type with multiple-choices on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Additionally, each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.

The SSC CGL tier 1 provisional answer keys were released on October 4 and candidates could raise objections till October 8.

SSC CGL Tier 1 pass marks:

General/unreserved: 30 per cent

OBC, EWS: 20 per cent

All others: 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, the commission has already released the examination dates for the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination which will be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025.

SSC aims to fill 17,727 central government vacancies for group B and group C posts with the recruitment examination.