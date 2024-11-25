Manipur govt revokes order to resume normal classes, schools to remain shut till November 26

Manipur government has cancelled the school resumption order by issuing another order on Sunday night and informed that all schools of valley districts will continue to remain closed on the 25th and 26th of November 2024,according to officials. The Manipur government has informed that all schools of valley districts will continue to remain closed on November 25 and 26, 2024. (Representative image/Reuters)

“The school opening order of of even number dated the 24th November 2024,regarding resumption of normal classes for all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private and Central schools, is hereby cancelled and all schools of valley districts will continue to remain closed on the 25th and 26th of November 2024,” says Director L Nandakumar of Directorate of Education(Schools)in an order which was made available around 8.20pm on Sunday.

"All zonal education officers under the department of education schools Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned under their jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly," said the order added.

Earlier in the day, the Director L Nandakumar of Directorate of Education(Schools) and Joint Secretary (Higher & Technical Education)Daryal Juli Anal have issued separate orders to resume normal classes of all schools and colleges in the state from November 25(Monday).

However, no official order regarding the resumption of the normal classes of the colleges and universities was made available.

The closure of the schools came into force in the state where “curfew has been imposed” following a government order issued by the Directorate of Education(Schools) on November 17, 2024.

These orders followed after the state witnessed widespread protest and imposition of curfew in five districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal over the continuous recovery of bodies of six civilians(three women and three children) who were found missing after ten armed militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces on November 11.

On the other hand, Manipur authorities on Sunday relaxed the curfew in all areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts from 5 am till 12noon wherein residents of the above districts came out to buy essentials.

The indefinite curfew started to relax from November 13 onwards.

It may be mentioned that the state home department had also extended suspension of mobile internet services for two more days in nine districts- Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Pherzawl till November 25, 2024.