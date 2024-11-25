Menu Explore
Physical classes in Gurugram, Faridabad schools suspended till Nov 25 due to pollution

PTI | , Gurugram
Nov 25, 2024 08:15 AM IST

Gurgaon Schools Closed: Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued on order which noted poor AQI levels in almost all urban, rural parts in the district.

The closure of physical classes for students up to Class 12 in both urban and rural areas in Gurugram and Faridabad was extended till November 25 in view of the bad pollution levels in the districts, as per official orders.

Gurgaon schools closed: Physical classes have been suspended till November 25(Representative image)
Gurgaon schools closed: Physical classes have been suspended till November 25(Representative image)

Also read: After a week, Manipur schools to reopen from November 25

Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued on order which noted poor air quality index (AQI) levels in almost all urban and rural parts in the district. Therefore, in the interest of health and safety of children, the order issued earlier on November 18 are being extended, it said.

Also read: Delhi pollution forces closure: Schools rush to tweak academic calendars for board exam preparations

On November 25, online classes will be conducted in all government and private schools of Gurugram district, it added.

A similar order was issued by Faridabad DC Vikram Singh. "All physical classes for students up to Class 12 will remain closed till November 25," read the order.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
