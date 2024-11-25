Physical classes in Gurugram, Faridabad schools suspended till Nov 25 due to pollution

The closure of physical classes for students up to Class 12 in both urban and rural areas in Gurugram and Faridabad was extended till November 25 in view of the bad pollution levels in the districts, as per official orders. Gurgaon schools closed: Physical classes have been suspended till November 25(Representative image)

Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued on order which noted poor air quality index (AQI) levels in almost all urban and rural parts in the district. Therefore, in the interest of health and safety of children, the order issued earlier on November 18 are being extended, it said.

On November 25, online classes will be conducted in all government and private schools of Gurugram district, it added.

A similar order was issued by Faridabad DC Vikram Singh. "All physical classes for students up to Class 12 will remain closed till November 25," read the order.