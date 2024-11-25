Physical classes in Gurugram, Faridabad schools suspended till Nov 25 due to pollution
PTI | , Gurugram
Nov 25, 2024 08:15 AM IST
Gurgaon Schools Closed: Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued on order which noted poor AQI levels in almost all urban, rural parts in the district.
The closure of physical classes for students up to Class 12 in both urban and rural areas in Gurugram and Faridabad was extended till November 25 in view of the bad pollution levels in the districts, as per official orders.
Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued on order which noted poor air quality index (AQI) levels in almost all urban and rural parts in the district. Therefore, in the interest of health and safety of children, the order issued earlier on November 18 are being extended, it said.