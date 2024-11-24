After a week, Manipur schools to reopen from November 25

After closing schools for almost a week due to widespread protest and imposition of curfew, the Manipur government has announced that classes will resume at all schools in the state from November 25 (Monday). Security personnel patrol vulnerable areas in Manipur. (PTI Photo)

A government order issued on Sunday by the director, Directorate of Education (Schools), L Nandakumar, said, "Normal classes will resume for all schools of the state government, government Aided, Private and Central schools from the 25th November, 2024 (Monday) onwards.”

"All zonal education officers under the department of education (schools), Manipur, are hereby directed to inform all concerned under their jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly," said the order.

The closure of the schools came into force in the state following a government order issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools) on November 17, 2024, after the state witnessed widespread protest and imposition of curfew in five districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal over the recovery of bodies of six civilians (three women and three children) who were found missing after ten armed militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces on November 11.

On the other hand, the Manipur authorities on Sunday relaxed the curfew in all areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts from 5am till 12noon wherein residents of the above districts came out to buy essentials.

It may be mentioned that the state home department has extended suspension of mobile internet services for two more days in nine districts- Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur,Jiribam and Pherzawl till November 25, 2024.