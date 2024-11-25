RRB ALP exam begins today, last-minute instructions for candidates

RRB ALP 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will conduct the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination 2024 from today, November 25. The recruitment examination for 18,799 vacancies will be held for five days and in multiple shifts. RRB ALP admit cards for the first four exam days – November 25, 26, 27, 28 – can be downloaded from the official websites of the boards. RRB ALP exam recruitment exam begins today. Here are some last-minute instructions for candidates(Santosh Kumar/Photo for representation)

Here are some last-minute instructions for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination candidates –

Reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on your admit cards. Ensure that you enter the venue before the gate closing time as entry after the scheduled time may not be allowed. Bring only those items mentioned in your admit card. Carrying a prohibited item could result in disqualification. Make your own arrangements for safe-keeping of personal belongings as the facility may not be available at all exam centres. Read all the instructions given on the admit card carefully. Bring a copy of the admit card and other asked documents to the exam venue. All candidates must undergo Aadhar-linked biometric authentication before entering the exam hall. For this purpose, bring your original Aadhar card. Before starting the exam session, go through the instructions displayed on the computer screen. There is negative marking in the examination. For each incorrect answer, one-third of the total marks assigned to the question will be deducted.

The selection process has five stages: two computer-based examinations – CBT 1 and CBT 2 – a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT), document verification (DV) and medical examination (ME).

Meanwhile, the RRB ALP admit card for the last exam day – November 29 – is scheduled to be released today, November 25. Candidates can visit the RRB websites for more information.