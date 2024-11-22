Edit Profile
    Live

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for November 26 exam today, where to check

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 22, 2024 10:43 AM IST
    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards will be released on the official website of the RRBs candidates have applied under.
    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for November 26 exam today (Unsplash)
    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for November 26 exam today (Unsplash)

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release admit cards for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) November 26 examination today, November 22. The RRB ALP admit card will be released on the official website of the RRBs candidates have applied under. The first computer based test (CBT 1) for ALP recruitment is scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. Exam city slips were released ten days before the examination. ...Read More

    In the notification for exam dates, RRBs said that admit cards will be released four days before the exam date mentioned on the city intimation slips.

    On admit cards, candidates will get their roll numbers, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre details, etc. They have to bring a copy of the admit card along with other required documents to the exam venue.

    The RRB ALP recruitment process has five stages. Two computer based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a computer based aptitude test (CBAT), document verification (DV) and a medical examination (ME).

    The recruitment drive will fill up 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the Indian Railway.

    Check live updates on RRB ALP admit card below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 22, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: 5 stages of the recruitment process

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: The recruitment process has five stages – Two computer based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a computer based aptitude test (CBAT), document verification (DV) and a medical examination (ME).

    Nov 22, 2024 9:55 AM IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam centre name, reporting time on admit cards

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Among other details, the RRB ALP admit card will mention the exam date, paper timing, reporting time and name and address of the exam centre.

    Nov 22, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: What RRBs said about admit card dates

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: In the exam date notification, RRBs said that ALP admit cards will be issued four days before the exam date mentioned on the city intimation slip.

    Nov 22, 2024 9:52 AM IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for November 26 today

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: RRBs will release Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) admit cards for November 26 today, November 22. Candidates will get their hall tickets on the official website of the RRB they have applied under.

