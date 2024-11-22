RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for November 26 exam today, where to check
RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release admit cards for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) November 26 examination today, November 22. The RRB ALP admit card will be released on the official website of the RRBs candidates have applied under. The first computer based test (CBT 1) for ALP recruitment is scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. Exam city slips were released ten days before the examination. ...Read More
In the notification for exam dates, RRBs said that admit cards will be released four days before the exam date mentioned on the city intimation slips.
On admit cards, candidates will get their roll numbers, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre details, etc. They have to bring a copy of the admit card along with other required documents to the exam venue.
The RRB ALP recruitment process has five stages. Two computer based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a computer based aptitude test (CBAT), document verification (DV) and a medical examination (ME).
The recruitment drive will fill up 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the Indian Railway.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: RRBs will release Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) admit cards for November 26 today, November 22. Candidates will get their hall tickets on the official website of the RRB they have applied under.