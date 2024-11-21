The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB ALP Admit Card 2024. The Assistant Loco Pilot admit card has been released for November 25 examination. Candidates who want to appear for the written examination can check and download the admit card through the official website of RRBs. RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 released for November 25 exam, download link here

The RRB ALP written examination will be held on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024. CBT 1 is only the screening exam for shortlisting eligible candidates for CBT 2 based on their normalized marks and merit. The marks of CBT 1 shall not be counted while preparing the final panel. The examination will last 60 minutes and have 75 questions.

The minimum pass percentage for eligibility is 40% for UR and EWS category, 30% for OBC, SC and 25% for ST category candidates.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRBs.

Click on RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process has five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, computer-based aptitude test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME). There will be negative marking for both CBT 1 and 2. . If an answer is incorrect, one-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted. There will be no negative marking in the CBAT.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the organisation across the country.