RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Assistant Loco Pilot hall ticket awaited, latest updates here
RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 likely soon. Candidates who will appear for Assistant Loco Pilot written test can download the admit card when released from the official websites of the RRBs under which they have applied. RRBs previously had said that ALP admit cards would be released four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips....Read More
The Board will likely conduct the first computer-based test, CBT 1 of ALP (CEN 01/2024), for RRB ALP recruitment on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024.
The exam city slip has been released for all exam dates and is available on the official websites of RRBs.
The selection process has five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, computer-based aptitude test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME). There will be negative marking for both CBT 1 and 2. . If an answer is incorrect, one-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted. There will be no negative marking in the CBAT.
The recruitment drive will fill up 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the organisation across the country. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Official website to check
RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: 5 stages of selection process
RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: When to expect hall tickets?
RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download hall tickets?
Visit the respective RRBs.
Click on RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
