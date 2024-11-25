JEE Main 2025 correction window opens tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

The National Testing Agency will open the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Candidates who applied for the JEE Mains 2025 and seek to make corrections on their applications can do so on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 correction window will open on November 26 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. (HT file)

Notably, the deadline to make corrections is November 27, 2024.

Candidates, during this period, will not be allowed to change their mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, and photographs.

However, they can change any one of the following details-

Name Mother's name Father's name

They will be allowed to change all these fields-

Class 10/equivalent details Class 12/equivalent details PAN number Date of birth Gender Category Sub category PwD status Signature.

Additionally, candidates will also be allowed to change the paper, medium of examination and preference of exam cities.

The JEE Main session 1 will be conducted between January 22 to January 31, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

It may also be mentioned here that the NTA, through a recent notification, clarified that there will be no extension of the application deadline of JEE Main. The last day to register for JEE Mains 2025 was November 22, 2024.

For further information, visit the official websites of the National Testing Agency.