CSIR NEERI recruitment: 13 vacancies for project assistant, associate on offer

CSIR- NEERI recruitment: CSIR- National Environmental Engineering Research Institute has invited applications for the posts of Project Assistant and Project Associate. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form is November 14 by 5 pm. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSIR-NEERI at www.neeri.res.in.

CSIR-NEERI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 13 vacancies, out of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Project Assistant and 3 vacancy is for the post of Project Associate.

CSIR-NEERI recruitment educational qualification: For the post of Project Assistant candidates should possess B.Sc [Botany/ Microbiology Chemistry/ Physics/ / Env. Science/ Geology/ Agri. (Soil Science)].

For the post of Project Associate candidates should be M.Sc. Env. Science or B.E./B.Tech. (Environmental Engineering/ Civil Engineering).

CSIR-NEERI recruitment age limit: The upper age limit for the post of Project Assistant is 50 years and for the post of Project Assistant the upper age limit of the candidates is 35 years.

CSIR-NEERI recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CSIR-NEERI at www.neeri.res.in/contents/recruitment

After the submission of the online application form candidates have to mail a copy of the pdf of the online submitted application form along with all the required documents to the following email address hzcparecruit@gmail.com by November 19.

Note: Candidates should read notification before applying to check important details.