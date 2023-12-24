DU Recruitment 2023: Apply for Non- Teaching Posts at zakirhusaindelhicollege.ac.in
Zakir Husain College of Delhi University invites applications for non-teaching posts.
Zakir Husain College of Delhi University has invited applications for Non- non-teaching posts. The last date for the submission of the application form is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on December 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at zakirhusaindelhicollege.ac.in.
DU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 non-teaching posts.
DU Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the UR/OBC/EWS category. For SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply
To apply candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at www.zakirhusaindelhicollege.ac.in
Register and fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Take a printout for future reference.