DU recruitment: Maiteryi college to recruit 109 Assistant Professor

Published on Feb 25, 2023

Maitreyi College of Delhi University has invited applications for 109 vacancies of Assistant professors.

By HT Education Desk

Delhi Universities Maitreyi College has invited applications for 109 Assistant Professors posts. The application process started today, Feb 25 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 10th March 2023 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 109 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

DU recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 500 for the Unreserved/OBC/EWS category. No application fee shall be charged to SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

DU recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

du recruitment assistant professor
