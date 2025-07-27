Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
IB Security Assistant/ Executive Exam 2025: Registration begins for 4987 posts, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 27, 2025 11:41 am IST

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Exam 2025 registration begins. The direct link to apply for 4987 posts is given here. 

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has started the registration process for IB Security Assistant/ Executive Exam 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

The registration process commenced on July 26 and will end on August 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 4987 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised Board of Education. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 27 years as on August 17, 2025.

Candidates applying for the vacancies of a particular SIB are required to possess knowledge of any one of the language(s)/dialect(s) mentioned against it. They should be able to read, write and speak in that language/dialect.

Scheme of exam

The selection process comprises of online exam, written exam and interview or personality test. The online exam will have objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each. The written exam is descriptive in nature. Tier-I exam may be conducted in one or more shifts at one or more examination centres where the candidates are large in number.

Application Fees

The application fee is 100/- and recruitment processing charges is 550/-. The payment should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI/ Challan etc. Candidate may generate payment acknowledgement slip for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

News / Education News / Employment News / IB Security Assistant/ Executive Exam 2025: Registration begins for 4987 posts, direct link here
Exam and College Guide
