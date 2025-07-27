Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has started the registration process for IB Security Assistant/ Executive Exam 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. IB Security Assistant/ Executive Exam 2025: Registration begins for 4987 posts, direct link here

The registration process commenced on July 26 and will end on August 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 4987 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised Board of Education. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 27 years as on August 17, 2025.

Candidates applying for the vacancies of a particular SIB are required to possess knowledge of any one of the language(s)/dialect(s) mentioned against it. They should be able to read, write and speak in that language/dialect.

Scheme of exam

The selection process comprises of online exam, written exam and interview or personality test. The online exam will have objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each. The written exam is descriptive in nature. Tier-I exam may be conducted in one or more shifts at one or more examination centres where the candidates are large in number.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹100/- and recruitment processing charges is ₹550/-. The payment should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI/ Challan etc. Candidate may generate payment acknowledgement slip for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.