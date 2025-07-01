IBPS SO Notification 2025: Registration for over 1000 Specialist Officer posts begin at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS SO Notification 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Specialist Officers'. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in. IBPS SO Notification 2025: Registration underway for Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in. Apply via direct link here.

As per the schedule, following are some of the important dates of the recruitment process:

July 1 - 21, 2025: Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates July 1 - 21, 2025: Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) August 2025 - Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary August 2025 - Online Examination – Preliminary September 2025 - Result of Online examination – Preliminary September/October 2025 - Download of Call letter for Online examination – Main November 2025 - Online Examination – Main November 2025 - Declaration of Result – Main Examination December, 2025/ January, 2026 - Conduct of interview January/February, 2026 - Provisional Allotment

IBPS SO Vacancy 2025

As per IBPS, the recruitment is being conducted for 1007 vacancies for the following posts:

IT Officer (Scale I) Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) Law Officer (Scale I) HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) Marketing Officer (Scale I)

Participating banks:

The participating banks include the following:

Bank of Baroda Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank Punjab National Bank Punjab & Sind Bank UCO Bank Union Bank of India

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates need to ensure they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.

For instance, a candidate must be a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. A certificate of eligibility must have been issued by the Government of India.

Age: (As on July 1, 2025): The candidate's minimum age should be 20 years, and maximum age should be 30 years. In other words, a candidate must have been born not earlier than July 2, 1995, and not later than July 1, 2005. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.

The IBPS SO 2025 application fee is ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and Rs. 850 for other candidates.

IPBS SO 2025: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for IBPS SO 2025.

Visit the official website at ibps.in. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-SPL-XV” On the next page, click on the apply link. For new registration, click on the New Registration tab and provide the necessary information. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. ' Fill in the application form, upload documents if necessary, and pay the application fee. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.