IBPS PO 2025 registration begins for 5208 vacancies, link to apply

IBPS PO 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification and started the registration process for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) 2025 recruitment examination. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IBPS PO 2025 at ibps.in. The direct link is given below. IBPS PO 2025 registration begins for 5208 vacancies, here's direct link to apply(Official website, screenshot)

IBPS PO 2025: Important dates

Online registration, including edit/modification of application form: July 1 to 21.

Payment of application fees/intimation charges: July 1 to 21.

Pre-ecamination training: August 2025

IBPS PO prelims admit card: August 2025

IBPS PO Prelims exam: August 2025

IBPS PO Prelims result: September 2025

Mains exam admit card: September/October 2025

Mains exam: October 2025

Mains result: November 2025

Personality test: November/ December 2025

Interview: December 2025/ January 2026

Provisional allotment: January/ February 2026

IBPS PO 2025: Direct link to apply

This recruitment drive will fill 5208 vacancies of the participating banks.

BANK OF BARODA: 1000

BANK OF INDIA: 700

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA: 1000

CANARA BANK: 1000

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA: 500

INDIAN BANK: Not reported

INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK: 450

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK: 200

PUNJAB & SIND BANK: 358

UCO BANK: Not reported

UNION BANK OF INDIA: Not reported

IBPS PO 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to be at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old on July 1, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Candidates also need a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

In addition, IBPS PO 2025 candidates must ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history at the time of joining the participating banks, The minimum credit score will be as per the policy of the participating banks.

“Those candidates whose CIBIL or other similar agencies has not been updated before the date of joining, have to either get the status updated or produce the NOCs from lender to the effect that there is no outstanding with respect to the accounts adversely reflected in the report, failing which the letter of offer may be withdrawn / cancelled. The final discretion in this regard remains with the allotted Bank,” IBPS said.

IBPS PO 2025 application fee is ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and Rs. 850 for all others.

Candidates can check the notification here for more details.