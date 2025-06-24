SBI PO 2025 registration for 541 vacancies begins at sbi.co.in, here's direct link to apply

SBI PO 2025 Apply Online: State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online registration process for Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SBI PO recruitment 2025 through the link given at sbi.co.in. The application deadline is July 14. SBI PO 2025 registration for 541 vacancies begins, apply online(Official website, screenshot)

This year, SBI PO recruitment is being held for 541 vacancies, of which 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies.

SBI PO 2025 important dates

Call letters for the preliminary examination will be released in the third or fourth week of July, 2025. The prelims examination will he held in July/August and result will be announced in August/September.

Call letters for the main examination will be issued in August/September, and the exam will take place in September. The SBI PO main result will be announced in September or October.

The Psychometric Test, Interview & Group Exercises will be held in October/November.

SBI PO 2025 final result will be announced in November or December.

SBI PO 2025 eligibility criteria, application fee

The applicants should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years on April 1, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per the rules mentioned in the notification.

Candidates need a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation can also apply but if they are called for the interview round, they must produce the proof of passing the graduation examination on or before September 30.

Candidates who are studying a dual degree must produce proof of passing the final exam on or before September 30.

Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, etc. are also eligible to apply.

The SBI PO application fee is ₹750 for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates and there is no fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Candidates who have defaulted in repayment under any lending arrangement with banks / NBFCs/ financial institutions, including credit card dues and have not regularized/repaid their outstanding till the date of issuance of the offer letter will not be eligible for appointment. However, candidates who have regularized/repaid the outstanding on or before the date of issuance of the offer of appointment, but whose CIBIL status has not been updated on or before the date of joining, have to either get the CIBIL status updated or produce the NOCs from lenders. Candidates have been advised to check/confirm the CIBIL score/status before applying.