Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Exam dates rescheduled for some papers to avoid clash with UGC NET, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 24, 2025 12:53 PM IST

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The commission has rescheduled the exam dates for some papers to avoid clash with UGC NET. Check the revised schedule. 

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has rescheduled the dates of three papers of the School Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2025 to avoid clash with UGC NET 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the revised schedule on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Exam dates have been rescheduled for at least three papers. (HT file)
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Exam dates have been rescheduled for at least three papers. (HT file)

Notably, the recruitment exams were scheduled between June 23, 2025 to July 4, 2025. 

As per the official notice, the exams for the following papers have been changed:

  1. Group A - SANSKRIT (PAPER-II): June 25, 2025.
  2. Group B - POLITICAL SCIENCE (PAPER-I: GEN. AWARENESS AND GEN. STUDIES), POLITICAL SCIENCE (PAPER-II): June 26, 2025. 
  3. Group B - SOCIOLOGY (PAPER-II): June 29, 2025. 

Revised dates: 

  1. Group A - SANSKRIT (PAPER-II): July 5, 2025 (9 AM TO 12 PM)
  2. Group B - SOCIOLOGY (PAPER-II): July 5, 2025 (2:30 PM TO 5:30 PM)
  3. Group E - POLITICAL SCIENCE (PAPER-I: GEN. AWARENESS AND GEN. STUDIES): July 6, 2025: (10 AM TO 11:30 AM)
  4. POLITICAL SCIENCE (PAPER-II): July 6, 2025 (2:30 PM TO 5:30 PM)

Read the official notice here

Earlier, the commission had informed that candidates should ensure that they enter the exam centre 60 minutes before the exam starts. After that, entry will not be permitted.

Additionally, candidates must bring the admit card along with a coloured printout of the main admit card for identity verification. If the photograph on the main admit card is old or not clear, they need to bring driving license, passport or voter ID where the photograph is recent and clear.

In addition, RPSC has warned candidates not to fall for any misleading claims, and if they receive any, they must report it to the commission's control room at 0145-2635200, 2635212, 2635255.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Exam dates rescheduled for some papers to avoid clash with UGC NET, details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On