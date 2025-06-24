RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Exam dates rescheduled for some papers to avoid clash with UGC NET, details here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has rescheduled the dates of three papers of the School Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2025 to avoid clash with UGC NET 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the revised schedule on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Exam dates have been rescheduled for at least three papers. (HT file)

Notably, the recruitment exams were scheduled between June 23, 2025 to July 4, 2025.

As per the official notice, the exams for the following papers have been changed:

Group A - SANSKRIT (PAPER-II): June 25, 2025. Group B - POLITICAL SCIENCE (PAPER-I: GEN. AWARENESS AND GEN. STUDIES), POLITICAL SCIENCE (PAPER-II): June 26, 2025. Group B - SOCIOLOGY (PAPER-II): June 29, 2025.

Revised dates:

Group A - SANSKRIT (PAPER-II): July 5, 2025 (9 AM TO 12 PM) Group B - SOCIOLOGY (PAPER-II): July 5, 2025 (2:30 PM TO 5:30 PM) Group E - POLITICAL SCIENCE (PAPER-I: GEN. AWARENESS AND GEN. STUDIES): July 6, 2025: (10 AM TO 11:30 AM) POLITICAL SCIENCE (PAPER-II): July 6, 2025 (2:30 PM TO 5:30 PM)

Earlier, the commission had informed that candidates should ensure that they enter the exam centre 60 minutes before the exam starts. After that, entry will not be permitted.

Additionally, candidates must bring the admit card along with a coloured printout of the main admit card for identity verification. If the photograph on the main admit card is old or not clear, they need to bring driving license, passport or voter ID where the photograph is recent and clear.

In addition, RPSC has warned candidates not to fall for any misleading claims, and if they receive any, they must report it to the commission's control room at 0145-2635200, 2635212, 2635255.