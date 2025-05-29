SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 2964 Circle Based Officer posts at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India, SBI will close the registration process for Circle Based Officer posts on May 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2964 posts in the organisation. SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 2964 Circle Based Officer posts

Candidates having graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) can apply for the post. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on April 30, 2025.

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular Circle, should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in any one of the specified opted local language of that Circle (mentioned against each Circle).

Selection Process

The selection process consists of Online Test, Screening and Interview. Online test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer. The duration of Descriptive Test is 30 minutes. It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions for total 50 marks.

Application Fees

The application fee is rs 750/- for General/ EWS/OBC category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on career link and a new page will open.

3. Click on current openings and then click on SBI Circle Based Officer posts.

4. Now click on direct link and register yourself.

5. Once registration is done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.