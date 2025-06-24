Last date to apply for CSIR NET 2025 extended, register till June 26

CSIR NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2025). Candidates can apply for the test up to June 26 at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Last date to apply for CSIR NET 2025 extended (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the revised schedule, the last date for fee payment is June 27 and the application form correction window will open on June 28 and close on June 29.

The exam is scheduled for July 26 to 28. The test will be bilingual (English and Hindi). Candidates will have to attempt the paper as per the option exercised by them in the application forms.

In the case of any ambiguity in the question papers, the English version will be treated as final, NTA said.

CSIR UGC NET will be a computer based test (CBT). The test will have three parts with objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs). No break will be provided between papers.

CSIR NET 2025: How to apply

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Open the registration link for the CSIR UGC NET June exam 2025. Open the registration link. Enter the requested information and submit. Now, log in to your account. Fill out the application form. Upload documents and pay the application fee. Submit the form. Take a printout of the confirmation page.

A candidate is allowed to submit one application only. NTA said it will take strict action against candidates who submit more than one application form.

Candidates can visit the official website for more details.