Rajasthan JET admit card 2025 today at jetskrau2025.com, steps to download

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, will release the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) admit card 2025 today, June 24. Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan JET exam for admission to undergraduate courses in Agriculture and Allied Sciences will be able to download their admit cards from the student portal at jetskrau2025.com. Rajasthan JET admit card 2025 today at jetskrau2025.com(Official website, screenshot)

The entrance test will be conducted on June 29, from 11 am to 1:10 pm at selected cities in Rajasthan. Candidates need to report to the exam centre between 9:30 am and 10:30 am.

The university said that the admit card will not be sent by post or personally to any candidate.

Candidates have been advised to read the instructions on the admit cards and follow them during the examination. They must retain the admit card in a safe condition till the admission process is completed.

The university has not prescribed any syllabus for the examination, but has given a broad outline in annexure 2 of the information bulletin.

There will be a single question paper for all candidates. Candidates seeking admission to Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Forestry/ Fisheries/ Food Nutrition and Dietetics/ Community Science have to attempt three subjects of their 10+2 stream.

For Admission to BTech (Food Technology), out of the combination of Agriculture (A), Biology (B), Chemistry (C), Mathematics (M) and Physics (P), only PCM, PCB or PCMB or PCA will be applicable.

For admission to Dairy Technology, candidates must attempt Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects.

The question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) and consist of multiple-choice type questions. In case of any discrepancy, the English version will be considered correct.

Each subject will have 40 multiple-choice questions. The candidates are required to choose the most appropriate answer and blacken the corresponding circle with a black ball-point pen in the OMR sheet. For rough work, candidates need to use the test booklet.

Candidates are allowed to carry the question paper after the exam is over.

Each question in the test will have five options. In the case a candidate does not want to attempt a question, s/he needs to darken the circle number E.

For each correct answer, candidates will get four marks and one mark will be deducted if the answer is wrong. If a candidate chooses more than one option, it will be treated as a wrong answer.

For more information, click here.