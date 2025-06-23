JEECUP Result 2025 declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to download UPJEE Polytechnic rank card here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic result 2025 on Monday, June 23, 2025. Candidates who took the the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination - Polytechnic can check their results on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP UPJEE Polytechnic Results 2025 live updates JEECUP Result 2025 has been released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can download their rank cards by clicking on the direct link here.

Candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Password.

The JEECUP conducted the entrance test from June 5 to June 13, 2025. Following this, the provisional answer key of the entrance test was released and objections window was opened for candidates till June 15.

Candidates had to pay a processing fee of ₹100 per question to challenge the answer key. If the candidate's claim is found to be correct, the fee will be returned, and the error will be rectified, JEECUP said.

As per JEECUP, the UPJEE Polytechnic result 2025 will be based on the final answer key.

Candidates who score equal to or more than the cut-off marks will be considered qualified. They can participate in the online counselling process.

The JEECUP counselling schedule and rules will be shared later.

JEECUP Result 2025: Steps to check UPJEE Polytechnic scores

Candidates can download their UPJEE rank cards by following the steps mentioned below-

1. Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UPJEE Polytechnic Rank Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your UPJEE Rank Card displayed on the screen.

5. Download the rank card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of JEECUP.