JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2025 Live: UPJEE Polytechnic result expected soon, was scheduled for June 21

JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2025 Live Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, pm is expected to announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic result 2025. The exam schedule mentioned that the result will be declared on June 21. However, as of now, the result link is not available on the official website....Read More

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination - Polytechnic can check their results on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Along with the results, JEECUP is also expected to announce category-wise cut-off marks for UPJEE Polytechnic 2025.

Candidates who secure equal to or more than the cut-off marks will be allowed to participate in the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling process. The details about the counselling process will be announced later on the official website.

How to check UPJEE result 2025

First, go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Next, open the result or scorecard download link for UPJEE 2025, as displayed. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result. Download and save a copy for later use.

JEECUP previously shared the provisional answer key of UPJEE Polytechnic entrance test with candidates. They were allowed to raise objections, if any, up to June 15, on the payment of a processing fee of ₹100 per question.

JEECUP said that if a candidate's claim is found to be correct, the fee will be returned, and the error will be rectified

JEECUP conducted the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 exam from June 5 to June 13, 2025.

For further information, candidates can visit the council’s official website.