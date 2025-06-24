Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 27 released, direct link and how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 24, 2025 08:32 AM IST

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Candidates can download their admit cards using their application numbers and dates of birth.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 admit card for the June 27 examination. Canddiates can download the UGC NET admit card from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link is given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 27 out(Official website, screenshot)
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 27 out(Official website, screenshot)

Before this, the agency released UGC NET admit cards for June 25 and June 26 examinations. 

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can download their admit cards using their application numbers and dates of birth.

Also read: JEECUP Result 2025 declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to download UPJEE Polytechnic rank card here

The exam is scheduled for June 25 to 29. Admit cards for the remaining exam days will be released later. The test will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The agency has also released exam city intimation slips for all exam days. 

The exam city slip was to inform candidates where their test centres would be located. On admit cards, candidates will find the name and address of their exam centres.

On the exam day, all candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with any other prescribed documents. They must follow the exam day instructions given on the admit card. 

Also read: IISER IAT 2025: Where, how to check results when announced, check what's next after scores are out

UGC NET June 2025: How to download the admit card

1. Open the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UGC ENT June 2025 admit card.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check and download the admit card. 

If there is any error in the personal details mentioned on the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline and inform the agency about it. 

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Follow Us On