UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 27 released, direct link and how to download

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 admit card for the June 27 examination. Canddiates can download the UGC NET admit card from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link is given below. UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 27 out(Official website, screenshot)

Before this, the agency released UGC NET admit cards for June 25 and June 26 examinations.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can download their admit cards using their application numbers and dates of birth.

The exam is scheduled for June 25 to 29. Admit cards for the remaining exam days will be released later. The test will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The agency has also released exam city intimation slips for all exam days.

The exam city slip was to inform candidates where their test centres would be located. On admit cards, candidates will find the name and address of their exam centres.

On the exam day, all candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with any other prescribed documents. They must follow the exam day instructions given on the admit card.

UGC NET June 2025: How to download the admit card

1. Open the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UGC ENT June 2025 admit card.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check and download the admit card.

If there is any error in the personal details mentioned on the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline and inform the agency about it.