IISER IAT 2025: Where, how to check results when announced, check what's next after scores are out

The Indian Institute of Science and Research is expected to release the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 soon. When announced, candidates who appeared for the test will be able to check and download their results from the official website at iiseradmission.in. IISER IAT 2025: Check how to download IISER Aptitude Test results when announced, (Representative image/file)

As per the official website, the window for Class XII Marks Entry and Selective Document Upload will close on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 5 PM.

Notably, the aptitude test was conducted on May 25, 2025 at 9 AM. The exam was conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) across various centres in India for admission to 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree), 4-Year BS and B. Tech. Degree Programs 2025.

It consisted of 60 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) totaling 240 marks, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.

The duration of the test was 180 minutes, and each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks. Besides, 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Following this, the institute had released the answer key along with candidates' responses, and allowed candidates to challenge the answer key, within a stipulated time.

Number of IISERs

There are a total of seven IISERs in the country. These are as follows:

IISER Berhampur IISER Bhopal IISER Kolkata IISER Mohali IISER Pune IISER Thiruvananthapuram IISER Tirupati

What after result are announced:

Once the results are released, candidates will need to do the following:

Check if you have received admission offers by logging into the application portal. As per IISER, admission offers to any candidate will be given strictly based on seat availability at each IISER in the current allocation round, IAT 2025 rank obtained by the candidate, IISER preferences given by the candidate, and the category to which the candidate belongs After receiving the admission offer, a candidate can either choose to accept the seat or reject it. If a candidate rejects the offered seat or if no action is taken before the deadline, then the candidate will not be able to participate in further rounds of counselling. If a candidate wants to accept the seat offered, he/she must pay a Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) through online mode before the prescribed deadline. If the SAF is not paid, the candidate will not be considered for admission in subsequent allocation rounds, the IISER said. Once SAF is paid, candidates can either Freeze the seat (they will not participate in further rounds of counselling), or they can Float (they will participate in further rounds of counselling to get their higher preferences). The FLOAT option is activated by default for those who pay the SAF, IISER informed. Candidates who have chosen to Float will be considered for seat allocation again in the next round. If they are eligible to secure a seat in an IISER that is higher in their preference list than the currently accepted one, they will be offered that seat. If seats in preferred IISERs are filled, then the candidate will not be considered in further rounds of counselling. Candidates must note that the admission offers given are provisional, and will be confirmed only after the candidates report at the IISER where they have secured admission, and provide all the required documents in original. IISER said that requests for an extension of the date or time for seat acceptance will not be entertained under any circumstances, and published deadlines will be strictly followed.

IISER IAT Result 2025: How to check

Candidates will be able to check the IISER IAT 2025 scores by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in. On the home page, click on the link to check IISER IAT Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IISER Admissions 2025.