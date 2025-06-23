NIFTEE Final Results 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/, check scores via direct link

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the NIFT entrance exam final results 2025 for undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. Candidates who appeared in the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination 2025 can check and download the final scorecards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. NIFTEE Final Results 2025 has been released at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. The direct link to download final scorecards is given here.

Candidates can check their results using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Notably, the NIFT stage 2 entrance exam for UG and PG programmes involved both hands-on tests and personal interviews.

The Personal Interviews for PG Programmes (M.Des., M.F.M., M.F.Tech.) were conducted in New Delhi between May 26 and June 3, 2025. The Stage 2 Examination of NIFTEE 2025 for UG programmes was conducted on June 8, 2025.

The NIFTEE Stage 1 result was declared on April 24, 2025. The result were announced computed based on combined GAT and CAT scores. Candidates were shortlisted category-wise in the 1:4 ratio (one seat: four candidates).

Furthermore, the Stage 1 exams for Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.), and Lateral Entry (B.Des. and B.F.Tech.) were held on February 9, 2025, at 91 centres located in 81 cities in India.

NIFTEE Results 2025: How to download scorecards

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website of NIFT at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ On the home page, click on the link to download the NIFT 2025 final scorecard. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA NIFT.