NIFT entrance exam, NIFTEE 2025, results out, direct link to check marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination or NIFTEE 2025 (stage 1). Candidates can check their results at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. The direct link is given below. NIFT entrance exam, NIFTEE 2025, results announced(Official website, screenshot)

This entrance examination is for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at NIFTs for the 2025-26 academic year.

NIFTEE stage 1 for Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.), and Lateral Entry (B.Des. and B.F.Tech.) were held on February 9, 2025 (Sunday) at 91 centres located in 81 cities in India. The exam was held in Hindi and English. Depending on the programme, the examinations were held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode.

NTA said that NIFT stage 1 result has been announced for all programmes, except for Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.). The results of this programme will be announced separately in due course, along with the final results of all UG and PG programmes, NTA said, adding that there is no second phase examination for the B.F.Tech. entrance exam.

“Shortlisting for Stage 2 comprising the Situation Test, Studio Test, and/or Personal Interview (as applicable) has been done on the basis of candidates’ performance in Stage 1 and in accordance with the approved category-wise seat matrix and shortlisting criteria laid down by the NIFT,” NTA said.

It added that candidates have been shortlisted category-wise in the 1:4 ratio (one seat: four candidates). For PwD candidates, the shortlisting has been done with the additional condition that they must have secured at least 50 per cent of the cut-off marks of their respective category.

The status of each candidate has been displayed as-

For UG Programmes (B.Des.): Shortlisted/not shortlisted for Situation Test

For PG Programmes (M.Des., MFM, M.F.Tech.): Shortlisted/not shortlisted for Personal Interview

For B.Des. (NLEA): Shortlisted/not shortlisted for Studio Test & Interview

• For B.F.Tech. (NLEA): Shortlisted/not Shortlisted for Technical Ability Test (TAT) & Interview

NTA said dates for stage 2 examinations will be announced separately through the official websites.

Candidates can check the NIFT stage 1 result using application number and date of birth. Here is the direct link-

NIFT stage 1 result 2025.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the NIFTEE 2025 result, s/he can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or e-mail at nift@nta.ac.in.