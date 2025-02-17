NIFT 2025 answer key objection window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the window to raise objections against the NIFT 2025 answer key on Monday, February 17, 2025. Candidates who took the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam and wish to challenge the answer key have their last chance to do so on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. NIFT 2025 answer key objection window will close today at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. The direct link is given here.

The deadline to submit objections is till 11 PM.

To challenge the answer key, candidates will need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged.

The payment for the processing fee can be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

As per the NTA, no challenge will entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. No Challenge will be accepted beyond the deadline.

The NTA further stated that if the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

“Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non- acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” the agency informed.

Notably, NTA conducted the NIFT 2025 entrance exam on February 9 in 91 centres located in 81 cities across India. The exam was held in Hindi and English mediums in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode.

This entrance examination is for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.), Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.) and for NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- B.Des. and B.F.Tech.

The provisional answer key was released on February 15, 2025.

Candidates may contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at nift@nta.ac.in in case they face any difficulty.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.