GATE 2025: How to download answer key when released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here's a step-by-step guide

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be releasing the GATE 2025 answer key in due course. Once out, candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the provisional key from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025: Here are steps to download GATE 2025 answer key when released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. (HT file)

IIT GATE 2025 answer key: Step-by-step guide to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the GATE 2025 answer key when released

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the GATE 2025 answer key. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. The GATE 2025 answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, GATE 2025 concluded on Sunday, February 16. The exam was conducted in two sessions - the forenoon session was held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM, and the afternoon session was conducted from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Once the answer key is released, candidates will given a window to challenge the initial key on payment of a fee.

The challenges will then be evaluated and GATE 2025 results will be declared.

It may be mentioned here that GATE 2025 began from February 1, 2025.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of GATE 2025.