JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at jkpsc.nic.in, download via direct link

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 is out at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can download via direct link given here,

If candidates are not able to download the admit card, he or she may represent before the Commission by or before February 19, 2025 with a valid proof of having filled in online application form and online fee, failing which it shall be presumed that they are not interested in appearing in the said examination and no claim whatsoever shall be entertained after February 19, 2025.

Notably, the JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims examination will be conducted on February 23, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates must report at the examination venue at least 2 hours before the commencement of the examination i.e., by or before 8 am for first session and by 1 pm for second session.

Furthermore, candidates must also carry admit card and a valid proof of identity and show it to the supervisory staff on duty as and when required/ demanded to secure admission to the examination hall.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets.

1. Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of JKPSC.