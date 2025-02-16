JK board at receiving end owing to glaring mistakes in Class 10 textbook

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has been at the receiving end for an apparent copy-paste job in one of the versions of text book for class 10 as a video of the issue became viral on social media. The text of the book ‘Disaster Management and Road Safety Education’ for class 10 by JKBOSE has been blindly replaced with ‘UT’ instead of ‘state’ even in passages with scientific and health related concepts.

For example, at page number 29 and 30 of unit IV, ‘Unconsciousness and fainting is a state of human body…’ in the earlier versions of the book has become ‘Unconsciousness and fainting is a UT of human body…’ in the version with mistakes.

There is also a major blooper in the title of the passage which read ‘Fainting and losing conscience’ which otherwise should have been ‘Fainting and losing consciousness’.

“The word UT has been used at three places in the given passage like in the sentence ‘This UT can lead to death of victim’. We tried many times to understand what this UT means, even did google search and used AI tools. Ultimately I talked to a student who had earlier version of the book who told us that it was actually word ‘state’,” said the narrator of the 2.16-minute video.

“When the J&K state became union territory(UT), what they did was what actor Amir Khan did in 3-Idiots movie to word ‘chamatkar’,” he said.

HT also checked the pdf version of the book which contained these mistakes.

Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status in August 2019 and the region was split into two union territories(UT) –J&K and Ladakh. The JKBOSE has been under immense stress to make text books available owing to the change of academic calendar to November from March.

The mistakes have not only elicited harsh reactions from the academic and political circles but has also made JKBOSE a butt of jokes.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Education Minister Naeem Akhtar slammed the authorities for turning the Board of School Education (JKBOSE) into a ‘hub of mismanagement and a center of mediocrity’. He pointed out that even the phrase ‘State of Mind’ has been changed to ‘UT of Mind’ by the JKBOSE authorities.

“It would have been ridiculous and hilarious if it were not so serious. The fact is that the future of our children is in the hands of a few illiterate people who masquerade as academicians. It is time their antecedents are checked and made public,” Akhtar said in a statement.

Social media had a field day with many making hilarious memes on the blooper.

“I am still in a UT of shock!” wrote Altaf Qadri on X. Another netizen wrote: “UT of affairs”. Yet another wrote: “My mental UT is not stable after this ”.

Chairman of the board, Parikshat Singh Manhas and Director Academics, Sudhir Singh were not available for comment.

The ruling National Conference issued a video showing the correct passage in the book. "Setting the record straight on the JKBOSE viral video - our government is dedicated to providing quality education to J&K kids, " an NC spokesperson said. However, the title of this version still had the above mistake.

A NC leader, meanwhile, acknowledged that 'may be some old version( with mistakes) was still available in the market.'