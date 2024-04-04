NID DAT BDes prelims result out on admissions.nid.edu; link, cut-off for final result

NID DAT BDEs Prelims Result 2024: The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the preliminary examination results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. Candidates who have taken the entrance test can check their scores on the institute's admission portal, admissions.nid.edu. NID DAT BDes prelims result announced on admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT BDes prelims result can be checked using email address and password. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

NID DAT Prelims (BDes) result 2024

To check the preliminary examination result, candidates should

First go to the admission page of the institute website: admissions.nid.edu.

Open the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) - Design Aptitude Test (Prelims) 2024 result link given on the top.

Login with email address and password.

Check and download the scorecard.

Next, selected candidates will appear for the Mains examination. For the preparation of the final result of the BDes course, the NID will give 40 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the Prelims examination and 60 per cent to the Mains examination marks. Check the official document here.

Further, the institute informed that the cut-off marks for the final result are: 50 per cent for general and general-EWS category candidates, 45 per cent for OBC-NCL candidates, 40 per cent for SC, ST, PwD categories and 50 per cent for overseas candidates. However, the institute reserves the right to modify, reduce or waive off the minimum qualifying criteria under exceptional circumstances.

NID campuses at Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam offer the BDes course. A common counselling will take place for admission to these institutions after the announcement of the final results. Candidates should keep visiting the admission portal for further updates.