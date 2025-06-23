OJEE Counselling 2025: Registration for BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCat, Int MSc underway, check important dates

The online counselling process for admission to BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT and Integrated MSc courses through OJEE and JEE Main 2025 has started. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main qualified candidates can apply for OJEE counselling 2025 at ojee.nic.in. OJEE Counselling 2025: Registration underway, check important dates (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates have been asked to read the counselling brochure and the step by step process and stay updated with new notices.

“Students need to understand these rules to avoid any confusion. OJEE authority will not be responsible if a student does a mistake by not understand the rules correctly,” an official statement said.

OJEE Counselling 2025: Important dates

Candidate registration/choice filling for BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/ALBCAT/Int M.Sc. programs under OJEE start date: June 20

Display of mock seat allotment-1 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on June 30, 5.00 PM: July 1

Choice lock facility activation using candidate password/OTP starts: On July 3

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats: July 5 to 6

Display of allotment round - 1: July 8

OJEE counselling 2025 will be held in three rounds. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

OJEE said that after the final allotment, all candidates who pay the part admission cum seat confirmation fee and verify their documents can download the final allotment letter and report to the finally-allotted institute/college as per the schedule.

Those who do not report at the allotted institute will be considered cancelled for admission and the vacant seat will be filled at institute/college-level admission.

Allotment to 2nd OJEE/ special OJEE candidates will be done from the vacant seats only. Therefore candidates must take care while filling the choice for the second or special round.

Candidates who do not get any seat after the first and second rounds or whose allotment is cancelled but remain eligible for subsequent rounds can modify their choices by giving a consent, it added.