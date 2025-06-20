JoSAA Counselling Revised Schedule 2025: Last day for Round 1 fee payment on June 22, Round 2 seat allotment on June 25

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, has released a revised counselling schedule on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the counselling can check the schedule on josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling Revised Schedule 2025: Last day for Round 1 fee payment has extended to June 22, 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be out on June 25, 2025. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

As per the revised schedule, the window for fee payment and online reporting for Round 1 has been extended to June 22, 2025, till 5 PM.

Also read: RPSC School Lecturer Group 1 Admit Card 2025 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to download here

Apart from this, some other important dates are mentioned below:

Resolution of Fee Payment Issues for Candidates who have made Payment Attempts before the payment deadline: June 23, 2025, by 5 PM. Last day to respond to query for Round 1: June 24, 2025, by 10 AM. Round 2 seat allotment: June 25, 2025, by 5 PM. Online reporting: fee payment/ document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) for Round 2: June 25 to June 29, 2025, by 5 PM. Last date for fee payment for Round 2: June 29, 2025, by 5 PM. Resolution of Fee Payment Issues for Candidates who have made Payment Attempts before the payment deadline: June 30, 2025, by 5 PM. Last day to respond to queries for Round 2: July 1, 2025, by 10 AM. Round 3 seat allotment: July 2, 2025, at 10 AM.

Also read: TS ICET answer key 2025 releasing tomorrow at icet.tgche.ac.in

Notably, the Round 1 seat allotment results were released on June 14, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 Counselling 2025: How to make fee payment for Round 1

Candidates who are yet to make payment of fee payment can follow the steps mentioned below to make payment of fee.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the candidate login section.

3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Check the option to make payment of fee online for Round 1.

5. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: MAH LLB CET Result 2025: 3 years CET exam results today at cetcell.mahacet.org

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of JoSAA.