TS ICET answer key 2025 releasing tomorrow at icet.tgche.ac.in

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) will release provisional answer keys for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET or TS ICET 2025) tomorrow, June 21. Once released, candidates can check the answer key at icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET answer key 2025 tomorrow (HT file)

After releasing the answer key, TGCHE will invite objections from candidates June 22 onwards. The last date for submission of objections to the preliminary key is June 26.

For raising an objection, a candidate need to pay ₹500.

“If the objection is valid, then it shall be considered in processing the results and amount paid is returned to the payee account,” the council said.

TS ICET result will be declared on Monday, July 7, 2025.

When released, candidates can download the provisional answer key by following these steps-

Go to icet.tgche.ac.in. Open the provisional answer key download link displayed on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and download the answer key.

Along with the answer key, TGCHE is also expected to display question papers and candidates' responses.

The TS ICET examination was held on June 8 and 9, 2025. The examination on both days will were held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

For section A of the paper (Analytical Ability), questions were set is in English and Telugu and English and Urdu.

For section B or Mathematical Ability, questions were in English & Telugu and English & Urdu. For section C (Communication Ability) questions were in English only.

TS ICET or TG ICET was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges.

The exam was conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad.