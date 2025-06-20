Search
UGC NET 2025 city slip for June 25 exam released, admit card next

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Candidates who will appear for the exam that day can download their admit cards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city intimation slips for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET scheduled for July 25. Candidates who will appear for the exam that day can download their admit cards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link is given below. UGC NET admit card 2025 news live updates

UGC NET 2025 city slip for June 25 exam released (Representational image)(Unsplash)
UGC NET 2025 city slip for June 25 exam released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth to download the document.

UGC NET June 25 exam city slip download link

NTA releases exam city intimation slips ahead of admit cards to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. Candidates do not need to carry this document on the exam day. 

On the admit card, candidates will get to know the name and address of the exam centre along with other important information. They must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with other prescribed documents on the day of the examination. 

The entrance test will be held from June 25 to 29. 

UGC NET June 2025 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

Question papers in the test will consist of two sections and have objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

UGC NET June 2025: Steps to download exam city slips

1. Open the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip link

3. Enter your credentials and log in.

4. Check your exam city slip and download the document.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / UGC NET 2025 city slip for June 25 exam released, admit card next
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
