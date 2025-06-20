CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam city slip 2025 out, know when admit card will be released

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released exam city information slips for the Constable recruitment examination, 2025. Candidates can download the document by visiting the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The direct link is given below. CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam city slip released, know when admit card will be out(Official website, screenshot)

The written exam is scheduled for July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3.

In a previous notification, the board also informed when the admit cards will be released. Candidates can check the details below.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025 release dates

Exam date Admit card release date July 16 July 9 July 20 July 13 July 23 July 16 July 27 July 20 July 30 July 23 August 3 July 27 View All Prev Next

CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam city slip download link: https://apply-csbc.com/csbc_125_admit_v1/searchApplication

How to download Bihar Police Constable exam city slip:

Go to the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. Open the link that reads ‘Click here to Know Your Examination Details and Download e-Admit Card’ Enter your registration ID or mobile number, date of birth and the displayed captcha. Submit the details. Your exam city details will be displayed on the next page.

This recruitment drive will fill 19,838 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or Intermediate examination or have Maulvi qualification by the Bihar Mararsa board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or its equivalent qualification on April 18, 2025 were eligible to apply for the Constable posts.

The selection process has two stages. The first stage is a written examination for 100 marks. In the written test, candidates need to answer 100 objective-type questions in two hours.

Each question in the written exam will have one mark. Candidates who qualify in the written test will become eligible for the second round, which is a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

For this round, CSBC will shortlist candidates five times the number of vacancies in the order of merit.

For further details, candidates can check the advertisement given on the official website.