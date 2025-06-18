UGC NET 2025 Admit Card News Live: Exam from June 25, where to check admit card, exam city slip when out

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card News Live: Where to check admit card, exam city slip when out (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card News Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET exam city intimation slips and admit cards soon. Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET admit card and exam city slip from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. NTA will first release exam city slip and admit cards after that. Exam city slips will mention where candidates' exam centres will be located and the admit card will show the name and address of the exam centres along with other important information....Read More

The exam will be held from June 25 to 29. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The UGC NET June question papers will consist of two sections, both of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

UGC NET June 2025: Steps to download NEET UG admit card, exam city slips when out

1. Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the UGC NET June 2025 admit card or exam city slip link, as required.

3. Enter your credentials and log in.

4. Check your admit card/ exam city slip and download the document.