CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam's registration deadline extended

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has extended the application deadline for the Constable recruitment examination. Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Previously, the last date to for 19,838 vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police was April 18.

In the recent notification, CSBC said candidates can now apply up to April 25. It added that those who pay the exam fee by 12 pm on April 25 will have the chance to complete the form within the next 24 hours.

Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates Must pass the Class 12 or Intermediate examination or have Maulvi qualification by the Bihar Mararsa board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or its equivalent qualification on April 18, 2025 to apply for the Constable posts.

The selection of candidates will be completed in two stages. The first stage is a written examination for 100 marks.

Candidates need to answer 100 objective-type questions in the written exam. The time allowed for the test is two hours.

Each question asked in the written examination will be for one mark.

The second stage of the recruitment process is a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For this round, the board will shortlist candidates five times the number of vacancies. It will be done in the order of merit.

For more details, candidates can check the advertisement given on the official website.

How to apply for CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025?

Go to the CSBC official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Open the link that reads: ‘Apply Online for the Post of Constables for Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police’.

Finish the registration process.

Log in to the account and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save a copy of the final page.

Candidates can check the official website of the CSBC for more details.