CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 19838 posts begins, direct link here

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has started the registration process for Constable posts on March 18, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Constables for Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police can find the direct link through the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC Bihar Police to recruit for 19838 Constable posts, direct link here

The registration process will conclude on April 18, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 19838 posts in the organisation.

Candidates need to pass the Class 12 or Intermediate examination or have Maulvi qualification by the Bihar Mararsa board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or its equivalent qualification on April 18, 2025 to apply for the posts. The steps given here can be followed to apply online for Constable posts.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

4. Click on the registration link and register yourself.

5. Once registration is done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST reservation category, female category of all classes/ categories whi are natives of the state and transgender candidates will have to pay ₹180/-. Other category candidates will have to pay ₹675/- as application fee.

Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 not today, written test postponed; details here

Apart from the above-mentioned examination fee, the candidate will also have to pay the charges prescribed by various banks, which the bank will automatically take as bank charges during online payment. The payment should be done through online mode.

The recruitment process consists of two stages. In the first stage, the board will hold a written examination for 100 marks. In this exam, candidates must attempt 100 objective-type questions within two hours. Each question in the written examination will carry one mark. In the second stage, candidates will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For this round, the board will shortlist candidates five times the number of vacancies in the order of merit. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSBC.