Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 not today, written test postponed; details here

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will not release admit cards for the written examination of Constable and other posts today. SLPRB has postponed the Assam Police Constable exam and admit card release dates (PTI/For representation)

The admit card was scheduled to be released today, March 17, at 11 am but the SLPRB has postponed the examination and the admit card release dates.

As per the latest notification on the official website, the Assam Police Constable written exam will be held on April 6 instead of March 23 and admit cards will be released on April 1.

“It is hereby informed to all Concerned that due to Administrative Reasons, the Written Test scheduled to be held on 23-03-2025, will now be held on 06-04-2025. Eligible Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards for the Written Test from 11 AM of 01-04-2025,” SLPRB said.

When released, candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.

In its previous notification, SLPRB said candidates must produce a hard copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card to appear for the written examination.

The board asked candidates to follow all the instructions given on the admit card.

Candidates can appear for the written test from the centre mentioned on admit cards. The board will not accept any request for changing the exam centre.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The written exam will be held for the following posts-

Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies

Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies

Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies

Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy

Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 204

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 262

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies

Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy

Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies

Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies

Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies

Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies

Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies

Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2

Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies

Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2

Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

How to download Assam Police Constable admit card when released?