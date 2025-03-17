Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 not today, written test postponed; details here
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The admit card was scheduled to be released today, but the SLPRB has postponed the test and admit card release dates.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will not release admit cards for the written examination of Constable and other posts today.
The admit card was scheduled to be released today, March 17, at 11 am but the SLPRB has postponed the examination and the admit card release dates.
As per the latest notification on the official website, the Assam Police Constable written exam will be held on April 6 instead of March 23 and admit cards will be released on April 1.
“It is hereby informed to all Concerned that due to Administrative Reasons, the Written Test scheduled to be held on 23-03-2025, will now be held on 06-04-2025. Eligible Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards for the Written Test from 11 AM of 01-04-2025,” SLPRB said.
When released, candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.
In its previous notification, SLPRB said candidates must produce a hard copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card to appear for the written examination.
The board asked candidates to follow all the instructions given on the admit card.
Candidates can appear for the written test from the centre mentioned on admit cards. The board will not accept any request for changing the exam centre.
Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
The written exam will be held for the following posts-
Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies
Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies
Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies
Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy
Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 204
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 262
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies
Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy
Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies
Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies
Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies
Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies
Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies
Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy
Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies
Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy
How to download Assam Police Constable admit card when released?
- Go to slprbassam.in
- Open the Constable written test admit card download link
- Enter your login details and submit
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the document.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
