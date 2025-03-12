Menu Explore
Assam Police Constable Result: SLPRB Assam Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test results declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 12, 2025 11:35 AM IST

Assam Police Constable Result: SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET results have been declared at slprbassam.in. The direct link has been given below. 

Assam Police Constable Result: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, has declared the SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test can check and download the results on the official website at slprbassam.in. SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET result live updates

Assam Police Constable Result: The SLPRB Assam Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test results have been declared. Candidates can check their scores via the direct link given here.
Direct link to check SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET Result

The result of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are out for the following posts:

  1. 1645 posts of Constable (UB), 2300 posts of constables (AB) in Assam Police & 1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023
  2. 114 posts of Constable (UB) and 1 post of constables (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.
  3. 58 posts of Boatman in Assam Police in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.
  4. 204 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) & 2 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO in pursuance of Advertisement issued on dated: 06-10-2023.
  5. 262 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) & 3 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO and 1 post of Sub-Officer & 39 posts of Emergency Rescuer under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 07-02-2023.
  6. 269 posts of Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 25-01-2024.
  7. 5 posts of Havildar under DGCD & CGHG, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.

SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET results 2025: Here's how to download

  1. Visit the official website at slprbassam.in.
  2. Click on PET results link available on the home page.
  3. A new page will open where candidates can check the results.
  4. Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On