SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025 Live: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, will announce the SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test today, March 12, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test round can check the results through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in....Read More

The result of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be uploaded at 11 A.M today, March 12 for the posts mentioned below.

1645 posts of Constable (UB), 2300 posts of constables (AB) in Assam Police & 1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.

114 posts of Constable (UB) and 1 post of constables (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.

58 posts of Boatman in Assam Police in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.

204 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) & 2 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO in pursuance of Advertisement issued on dated: 06-10-2023.

262 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) & 3 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO and 1 post of Sub-Officer & 39 posts of Emergency Rescuer under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 07-02-2023.

269 posts of Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 25-01-2024.

5 posts of Havildar under DGCD & CGHG, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.