SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025 Live: Physical Efficiency Test results releasing shortly at slprbassam.in
SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025 Live: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, will announce the SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test today, March 12, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test round can check the results through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in....Read More
The result of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be uploaded at 11 A.M today, March 12 for the posts mentioned below.
1645 posts of Constable (UB), 2300 posts of constables (AB) in Assam Police & 1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.
114 posts of Constable (UB) and 1 post of constables (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.
58 posts of Boatman in Assam Police in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.
204 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) & 2 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO in pursuance of Advertisement issued on dated: 06-10-2023.
262 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) & 3 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO and 1 post of Sub-Officer & 39 posts of Emergency Rescuer under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 07-02-2023.
269 posts of Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 25-01-2024.
5 posts of Havildar under DGCD & CGHG, Assam in pursuance of Advertisement issued on 06-10-2023.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025 Live: The PET results will be announced at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test round can check the results through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: What official notice reads?
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: The official notice reads, “The result of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the above mentioned posts will be uploaded at 11 A.M. of 12-03-2025 at SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in.”
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Written test date to be notified
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: The date and venue (s) of the Written Tests will be notified in due course of time.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Driving test details for 204 Constable of Police (Communication), 2 Constable posts (Dispatch Rider), 2 posts of Constable (Messenger) & 2 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Candidates will be called for the Driving Test (Skill Test) in order of merit based on marks scored in PET at the rate of 10 (ten) times the number of posts allotted in respect of each category as per vacancies.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Appear for all stages of recruitment
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Candidates must appear at all recruitment stages. If a Candidate is absent from any stage or event, his/her candidature will be cancelled.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: How will candidates be appointed?
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: The select lists confer no right to appointment unless the department is satisfied about the Candidate's suitability after a thorough medical examination and such enquiry and verification as may be considered necessary before appointment to the service/posts.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Subjects to be covered in written test
I. Elementary Arithmetic
II. General English
III. Logical reasoning/Mental ability
IV. Assam’s History, Geography, Polity, Economy
V. General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: PET details for 114 Constable (UB) & 1 Constable (AB) backlog posts for hills tribe category in Assam Police
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: The Physical efficiency test for 114 Constable (UB) & 1 Constable (AB) backlog posts for hills tribe category in Assam Police will comprise of 40 marks for Constable (UB) & 60 marks for Constable (AB).
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Written exam to be held in 4 languages
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: The question paper for Written Exam will be in the following languages: Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Written test for 1645 posts of Constable (UB), 2300 posts of constables (AB) in Assam Police & 1 post of Constable (UB)
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Written test will consist of 100 multiple choice type questions to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. For each correct answer the Candidate will get half mark. Questions will be of the level of class IX and X . Total marks for the Written Test will be 50. There will be no negative marking.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: About appearing for written test
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: Candidates shall have no claim or right to appear in the Written Test merely on the ground that they secured the minimum qualifying standards in the PST and PET.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: PET details for 1645 posts of Constable (UB), 2300 posts of constables (AB) in Assam Police & 1 post of Constable (UB)
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: The PET comprises of 40 marks for Constable (UB) and Constable (AB) Female candidates and 60 marks for Constable (AB) Male candidates.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: How to check PET results?
Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.
Click on PET results link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the results.
Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: PET results releasing for these posts
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Live: The Physical Efficiency test results will be announced for these posts -
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 date: March 12, 2025
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 time: 11 am
