Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards at 11 am today on slprbassam.in

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) round of the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination today, March 9. Candidates who have qualified in the written test can download the Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards from 11 am onwards at slprbassam.in. Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards at 11 am today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

SLPRB announced the results and cut-offs of the written test on March 6.

This recruitment examination will fill 144 Sub Inspector (UB) posts in Assam Police, 7 of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) posts in APRO, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) posts in Assam Commando Battalions and 1 Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) post under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

The written exam was held on January 5.

The PET/PST round will be held at the 4 th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019, on March 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Here is the detailed schedule.

“Qualified Candidates will have to download their Admit Card for PST & PET from SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).The Admit Card download facility will be available from 11 A.M. of 09-03-2025. Candidates who have qualified for more than one posts, have to give their preferences for the posts, before downloading of their Admit Card. The Candidate qualified for SI (UB) or SI (Commn.) and additionally for SI (AB), have to download their Admit Cards separately for SI (UB)/SI (Commn.) and for SI (AB),” SLPRB said in the result notification.

SLPRB said the date for the practical test for the Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) post under DGCD & CGHG will be notified shortly.

How to download Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards when released

Go to slprbassam.in Open the Sub Inspector PET/PST admit card download link Enter your login details Submit and download the hall ticket.

