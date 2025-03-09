Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards at 11 am today on slprbassam.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Candidates who have qualified in the written test can download the Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards from 11 am onwards at slprbassam.in.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) round of the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination today, March 9. Candidates who have qualified in the written test can download the Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards from 11 am onwards at slprbassam.in.

Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards at 11 am today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards at 11 am today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

SLPRB announced the results and cut-offs of the written test on March 6.

This recruitment examination will fill 144 Sub Inspector (UB) posts in Assam Police, 7 of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) posts in APRO, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) posts in Assam Commando Battalions and 1 Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) post under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

The written exam was held on January 5.

The PET/PST round will be held at the 4 th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019, on March 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Here is the detailed schedule.

“Qualified Candidates will have to download their Admit Card for PST & PET from SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).The Admit Card download facility will be available from 11 A.M. of 09-03-2025. Candidates who have qualified for more than one posts, have to give their preferences for the posts, before downloading of their Admit Card. The Candidate qualified for SI (UB) or SI (Commn.) and additionally for SI (AB), have to download their Admit Cards separately for SI (UB)/SI (Commn.) and for SI (AB),” SLPRB said in the result notification.

SLPRB said the date for the practical test for the Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) post under DGCD & CGHG will be notified shortly.

How to download Assam Police SI PET/PST admit cards when released

  1. Go to slprbassam.in
  2. Open the Sub Inspector PET/PST admit card download link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and download the hall ticket.

For more details, candidates can visit the board's official website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On