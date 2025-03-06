SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 Live: Written results today at 11 am on slprbassam.in

SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 Live: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will announce the Assam Police SI and other posts' written exam result today, March 6, at slprbassam.in. This recruitment examination is for 144 Sub Inspector (UB) posts in Assam Police, 7 of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) posts in APRO, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) posts in Assam Commando Battalions and 1 Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) post under DGCD & CGHG, Assam....Read More

The written test for these posts was held on January 5. The result will be declared at 11 am today.

Candidates must use their application numbers and dates of birth in the login window to check the result online.

Next, shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST). This round will be held at the 4 th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019. Candidates can check the schedule here.

“Qualified Candidates will have to download their Admit Card for PST & PET from SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).The Admit Card download facility will be available from 11 A.M. of 09-03-2025. Candidates who have qualified for more than one posts, have to give their preferences for the posts, before downloading of their Admit Card. The Candidate qualified for SI (UB) or SI (Commn.) and additionally for SI (AB), have to download their Admit Cards separately for SI (UB)/SI (Commn.) and for SI (AB),” SLPRB mentioned in the notification.

It added that the date for the practical test for the Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) post under DGCD & CGHG will be notified shortly.

For technical support, candidates can contact the toll free number 8108014947 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.

Check Assam Police SI result 2024 live updates below.