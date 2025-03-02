Assam Police SI Final Answer Key 2024 out, results next; here's how to download final key from slprbassam.in

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB, Assam has released the final answer key for the Sub Inspector recruitment written examination. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the final answer key from the official website at slprbassam.in. Assam Police SI Final Answer Key 2024: Check how to download final key from slprbassam.in.

The board has also shared question papers of the written exam.

Earlier, the SLPRB had released the provisional answer key in January, and allowed candidates to raise objections against the answer key on payment of ₹500 per question.

Objections needed to be supplemented with proper justification, and if the justification were found valid by the expert committee constituted to examine the challenges, then the amount of ₹500 would be refunded, SLPRB stated earlier.

The board conducted the Assam Police SI written test on January 5, 2025. The recruitment exam was conducted for 144 Sub Inspector (UP) Assam Police, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) in Asam Commando Battalions, 7 Sub Inspector (Communication) in APRO vacancies and one Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr) under DGCO and CGHG in Assam Police.

Next, the board is expected to release the formal results soon.

Assam Police SI Final Answer Key 2024: How to download

To download the Assam Police SI Final Answer Key, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the final answer key. The final answer key PDF will open on your screen. Download the final answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.