CUET UG 2025: 8 important instructions all candidates must know while submitting applications at cuet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA, has commenced the registration for CUET UG 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate can submit their applications on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG 2025 registration live updates CUET UG 2025: Check the important instructions prescribed by the NTA when applying for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2025. (HT file)

The last date to submit CUET UG 2025 applications is March 22 up to 11:50 pm.

Also read: CUET UG 2025 registration begins at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply for the test

Notably, the agency has listed out some important instructions that all prospective candidates need to follow while submitting their applications. In this article, we will list out the important instructions for the convenience of the candidates. These are as follows:

Candidate should ensure that the information entered by them in their respective online Application Form is correct. Information provided by the candidates in their respective online Application Forms, like the Name of the Candidate, Contact Details, Address Details, Category, Gender, PwBD Status, Educational Qualification Details, Date of Birth, Choice of Exam cities, etc. will be treated as final, and any request for change in such particulars will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances. Candidates must ensure that they have provided the correct e-mail address and mobile number. Candidates should ensure that their email address and mobile number provided are their own, as relevant/important information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered mail address and/or through SMS on the registered mobile number only. Candidates should ensure that the information (like his/her name, mother’s name, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, PwBD status, mobile number, e-mail address, photograph and signature, choice of cities for exam Centre, etc.) provided by them in their online Application Form is correct. NTA does not edit/modify/alter any information entered by the candidates after completion of the application process under any circumstances. Any request for change in information thereafter will not be entertained. As such candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution before filling up the correct details in the Application Form. The entire application process for CUET (UG) 2025 is online, including uploading of scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of Confirmation Page, Admit Card, etc. Candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including the Confirmation Page to NTA through Post, Fax, WhatsApp, Email, or physically. Candidates are advised to fill out only one Application Form and to take utmost care while filling out the mobile number and e-mail address. Candidates are also advised to use the mobile number and email address that are accessible to them (may be parent/ guardian). One mobile number and email address can be used for one Application Form only.

Also read: When will NTA release JEE Main session 2 admit card, exam city slip? Here’s what we know

It may be mentioned here that NTA will allow correction in some of the particulars from March 24 to March 26 up to 11.50 PM.

The exam will be held tentatively between May 8 and June 1, 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The paper-wise detailed schedule will be released later.

Also read: IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration window for 457 posts closes tomorrow at iocl.com, apply here

CUET UG 2025: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of CUET UG 2025 at cuet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the registration link given. Enter details as asked to register yourself. Log in to your account. Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.