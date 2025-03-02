IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration window for 457 posts closes tomorrow at iocl.com, apply here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL will be closing applications for Apprentice posts on Monday, March 3, 2025. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment process can do so on the official website at iocl.com. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application window for 457 posts will close on March 3, 2025, Apply via direct link given here.

Notably, candidates willing to apply must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements as set by IOCL.

For instance, the applicant's age limit should be between 18 to 24 years as on February 28, 2025 which is the date for reckoning any eligibility criteria. The detailed eligibility conditions can be read here.

Candidates will be selected through a merit list which will be prepared based on the notified eligibility criteria, on the percentage of marks obtained in descending order in the essential qualification applicable to the trade applied for.

In case of a similar rank in merit based on the percentage of marks obtained in the essential qualifying examination, a candidate with an earlier date of birth (older in age) shall be considered. In case of same date of birth, candidates having a higher percentage of marks in Matriculation shall be considered. There shall be No Written Test or Personal Interview.

It may be mentioned here that through this recruitment drive, IOCL aims to fill up 457 posts in the organisation.

The duration of the apprenticeship is 12 months from the date of engagement.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of IOCL.