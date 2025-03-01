ATMA 2025 result out at atmaaims.com, check details

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) released the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 on March 1, 2025. To access the results, candidates need to furnish their PID and password through the ATMA candidates login. (HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at atmaaims.com.

About the exam:

The date of commencement of registration was December 24, 2025. The admit cards for the candidates were released on February 19, 2025. The Centre based online test was conducted on February 23, 2025, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To access the results, candidates need to furnish their PID and password through the ATMA candidates login.

ATMA is a test that is recognized by AICTE and the Ministry of HRD, Government of India and is conducted across all the states in India.

The ATMA score can be used for securing admission to numerous Post-Graduate Management Programs like MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other management post graduate courses.

Exam pattern:

The ATMA exam consists of six sections, each containing 30 questions. The total time duration for the ATMA exam is 3 hours, with 30 minutes allotted for each Section. The ATMA exam assesses candidates' Analytical Reasoning, Verbal, and Quantitative Abilities.

